Human ingenuity will find solution to COVID-19:AP Guv

Amid rising Coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday said human ingenuity and capability of innovation and adaptation would soon create a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic mankind was now facing. In a televised address to the people of the state on completion of one year in office of Governor, Harichandan noted that the country was witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in spite of the best efforts by the administration.

It was a worldwide phenomenon that even countries with advanced medical and public health facilities were finding it difficult to cope with. The Governor said both the state and the Central governments were doing their best to contain the spread of the virus and providing treatment facilities to those infected by the virus.

"The only mantra through which the battle against COVID-19 can be won appears to be following the principle of 4Ts - Tracing, Tracking, Testing and Treating," he remarked. He advised people to remain at home as far as possible and follow the guidelines issued by the health experts as prevention was the best way to defeat the virus.

There was no need to get panicked or distressed as adequate medical facilities were made available by the government to treat the affected persons. The Governor appreciated the services of the frontline warriors, members of Red Cross, NGOs and civil society organizations for helping the people to cope with the distress created by the pandemic.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME