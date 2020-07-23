Left Menu
Development News Edition

Human ingenuity will find solution to COVID-19:AP Guv

In a televised address to the people of the state on completion of one year in office of Governor, Harichandan noted that the country was witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in spite of the best efforts by the administration. It was a worldwide phenomenon that even countries with advanced medical and public health facilities were finding it difficult to cope with.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:20 IST
Human ingenuity will find solution to COVID-19:AP Guv

Amid rising Coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday said human ingenuity and capability of innovation and adaptation would soon create a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic mankind was now facing. In a televised address to the people of the state on completion of one year in office of Governor, Harichandan noted that the country was witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in spite of the best efforts by the administration.

It was a worldwide phenomenon that even countries with advanced medical and public health facilities were finding it difficult to cope with. The Governor said both the state and the Central governments were doing their best to contain the spread of the virus and providing treatment facilities to those infected by the virus.

"The only mantra through which the battle against COVID-19 can be won appears to be following the principle of 4Ts - Tracing, Tracking, Testing and Treating," he remarked. He advised people to remain at home as far as possible and follow the guidelines issued by the health experts as prevention was the best way to defeat the virus.

There was no need to get panicked or distressed as adequate medical facilities were made available by the government to treat the affected persons. The Governor appreciated the services of the frontline warriors, members of Red Cross, NGOs and civil society organizations for helping the people to cope with the distress created by the pandemic.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Par panel to call chief secy officials from Centre to brief on issue of waterlogging in Delhi

The Delhi chief secretary, top officials of MCD, PWD and the Urban Development Ministry will be called by a parliamentary panel here to brief them on the issue of waterlogging due to heavy rains in the city, sources said on Thursday. The Pa...

Congress misleading farmers, MSP to be given in private grain markets: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that the three ordinances brought by the Union government will ensure the farmers would get Minimum Support Price MSP even in the private grain markets. Hitting out at Congres...

Italian bonds bask in afterglow of recovery fund deal

Italys 10-year bond yield fell to 4-12 month lows on Thursday, heading closer to 1, as growing confidence in the euro zone outlook following this weeks recovery fund deal boosted southern European debt. Ten-year yields in Italy - the euro z...

Trump to address school reopenings at briefing on Thursday -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday will discuss a strategy to reopen the nations schools as coronavirus cases surge in many parts of the country.Trumps 5 p.m. EDT 2100 GMT news conference will focus on a schools reopening plan, White H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020