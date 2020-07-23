Mumbai: Man booked for raping actor on pretext of marriage

A case has been registered against a civil contractor for allegedly raping a small-time actor after promising to marry her in suburban Santacruz here, police said on Thursday. Although no arrest has been made so far, an offence has been registered against Sudip Kumar Shah under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The victim, a small-time actor living in Oshiwara, knew Shah since 2016 and the couple subsequently entered into a physical relationship and Shah promised to marry her, he said. However, the victim recently found out that Shah was already married and lodged a complaint with the police, the official said.

In her complaint, the woman has also alleged that Shah had borrowed money from her to buy an apartment in a plush housing society, he said, adding that the matter was under investigation..