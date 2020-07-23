Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Man booked for raping actor on pretext of marriage

Although no arrest has been made so far, an offence has been registered against Sudip Kumar Shah under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said. The victim, a small-time actor living in Oshiwara, knew Shah since 2016 and the couple subsequently entered into a physical relationship and Shah promised to marry her, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:07 IST
Mumbai: Man booked for raping actor on pretext of marriage

A case has been registered against a civil contractor for allegedly raping a small-time actor after promising to marry her in suburban Santacruz here, police said on Thursday. Although no arrest has been made so far, an offence has been registered against Sudip Kumar Shah under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The victim, a small-time actor living in Oshiwara, knew Shah since 2016 and the couple subsequently entered into a physical relationship and Shah promised to marry her, he said. However, the victim recently found out that Shah was already married and lodged a complaint with the police, the official said.

In her complaint, the woman has also alleged that Shah had borrowed money from her to buy an apartment in a plush housing society, he said, adding that the matter was under investigation..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

6,472 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has reported 6,472 new COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths on Thursday, according to the State Health Department.The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,92,964 in the state, said the Health Department.There are 52,939 active c...

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises by 145 to reach 5,445

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally shot up to 5,445 on Thursday with 145 more people testing positive for the viral infection, while the death toll rose to 60 with three patients succumbing to the disease, according to health bulletin. Of the tota...

Gadkari stresses need for making microfinance easily available to poor through social institution

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday emphasised on the need for making microfinance easily available to the poor through a social institution. The minister said he has already had a discussion with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, its Vice-...

Odisha Higher Education Minister requests HRD Minister to not make final UG, PG exams mandatory

Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo wrote a letter to Union Human Resource Development HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday requesting him to not make it mandatory to conduct final term examinations of undergraduatepostgraduate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020