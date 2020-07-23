Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pb's COVID-19 tally reaches 11,739 with record single-day spike of 441 cases

Among the fresh cases, 89 were reported from Ludhiana, followed by 63 from Jalandhar, 53 from Patiala, 42 from Bathinda, 30 from Mohali, 22 from Amritsar, 20 from Sangrur, 17 from Ferozepur and 13 each from Pathankot, Muktsar, Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib. Gurdaspur had 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Hoshiarpur nine, Fazilka eight, Tarn Taran seven, Mansa, SBS Nagar and Kapurthala four each, Moga three and Barnala two.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:07 IST
Pb's COVID-19 tally reaches 11,739 with record single-day spike of 441 cases

Punjab recorded on Thursday 441 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike yet, taking the tally to 11,739, while the death toll climbed to 277 with eight more people succumbing to the disease, according to a medical bulletin by the state government. Jalandhar and Patiala reported two fatalities each. One death each was reported from Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Mohali. Among the fresh cases, 89 were reported from Ludhiana, followed by 63 from Jalandhar, 53 from Patiala, 42 from Bathinda, 30 from Mohali, 22 from Amritsar, 20 from Sangrur, 17 from Ferozepur and 13 each from Pathankot, Muktsar, Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Gurdaspur had 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Hoshiarpur nine, Fazilka eight, Tarn Taran seven, Mansa, SBS Nagar and Kapurthala four each, Moga three and Barnala two. A total of 100 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday after recovering from COVID-19. Thirteen patients were in a critical state and have been put on ventilator while 70 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

So far, 7,741 people have been cured of the disease and there were 3,721 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it stated. Punjab has been witnessing daily surge in COVID-19 cases in the range of 300-400 for the past several days. On Wednesday, the state had witnessed an increase of 414 cases.

Ludhiana has the highest COVID-19 tally with 2,138 cases, followed by 1,832 in Jalandhar, 1,381 in Amritsar, 1,184 in Patiala, 865 in Sangrur, 635 in Mohali , 379 in Hoshiarpur, 337 in Gurdaspur, 304 in Pathankot, 278 in SBS Nagar, 258 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 255 in Ferozepur and 252 in Tarn Taran. Faridkot and Bathinda has so far recorded 242 cases each, Moga 233, Muktsar 199, Fazilka 187, Rupnagar 180, Kapurthala 175, Barnala 93 and Mansa 90.

According to the bulletin, 5,00,562 samples have sent for testing till now..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

6,472 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has reported 6,472 new COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths on Thursday, according to the State Health Department.The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,92,964 in the state, said the Health Department.There are 52,939 active c...

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises by 145 to reach 5,445

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally shot up to 5,445 on Thursday with 145 more people testing positive for the viral infection, while the death toll rose to 60 with three patients succumbing to the disease, according to health bulletin. Of the tota...

Gadkari stresses need for making microfinance easily available to poor through social institution

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday emphasised on the need for making microfinance easily available to the poor through a social institution. The minister said he has already had a discussion with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, its Vice-...

Odisha Higher Education Minister requests HRD Minister to not make final UG, PG exams mandatory

Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo wrote a letter to Union Human Resource Development HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday requesting him to not make it mandatory to conduct final term examinations of undergraduatepostgraduate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020