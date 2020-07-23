Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll in Uttarakhand cloudburst rises to 12

The death toll in a cloudburst that wreaked havock in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district three days ago has risen to 12 with the recovery of two more bodies from a village on Thursday, officials said. Eleven people had gone missing after the cloudburst hit Tanga village of the district on Monday.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:18 IST
Death toll in Uttarakhand cloudburst rises to 12
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in a cloudburst that wreaked havock in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district three days ago has risen to 12 with the recovery of two more bodies from a village on Thursday, officials said. Two more bodies were recovered from Tanga village in Bangapani sub-division, ADM in-charge of disaster management Ram Dutt Paliwal said.

The bodies have been identified as those of 45-year-old Padma Devi and Kusuma Devi (25), Paliwal said. Eleven people had gone missing after the cloudburst hit Tanga village of the district on Monday. With these recoveries, nine out of the 11 people who had gone missing after the cloudburst from Tanga have been found, he said, adding that the search for the remaining two is on. Three bodies had been recovered on the day of the tragedy from adjoining Gaila Pathharkot village.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump will not send federal troops to New York City -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that President Donald Trump will not be sending federal law enforcement to New York City for now as the city deals with an increase in crime. The President and I had a good conversation. He sa...

ECB announces six teams for Emirates D10 tournament

Emirates Cricket Board ECB on Thursday announced the six teams that will take part in the inaugural Emirates D10 tournament, beginning tomorrow. Representing UAEs Cricket Councils will be Team Abu Dhabi, Ajman Alubond, Dubai Pulse Secure, S...

With 718 new COVID-19 cases, J-K's tally reaches 16,429

Jammu and Kashmir reported 718 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 16,429, said Government of Jammu. Out of the total cases, 117 are from Jammu and 601 from Kashmir division. Death toll rises to 282 ...

Kuwait emir, 91, flies to US for medical care after surgery

Kuwaits 91-year-old ruling emir left Thursday morning for the United States with the help of the US government to seek further medical care after recently undergoing surgery. Kuwait has yet to elaborate on what required Sheikh Sabah Al Ahma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020