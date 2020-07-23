Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Ahmedabad tops 25,000-mark with 210 cases; 5 die

Out of the 210 new cases, 187 were reported from from Ahmedabad city and 23 from rural parts of the district, said a release by the Health Department. While four deaths were reported from the city, one patient succumbed in a rural area in the last 24 hours, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:57 IST
COVID-19: Ahmedabad tops 25,000-mark with 210 cases; 5 die
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 210 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally beyond the 25,000-mark on Thursday, while five more patients died due to the infection, the state Health Department said. With 210 new coronavirus cases, the tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 25,173, it said.

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally accounts for nearly half of the cases registered across the state till now, that is 52,563. Out of the 210 new cases, 187 were reported from Ahmedabad city and 23 from rural parts of the district, said a release by the Health Department.

While four deaths were reported from the city, one patient succumbed in a rural area in the last 24 hours, it said. The death toll in the district now stands at 1,565.

As many as 203 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, the release added. These 203 recoveries, the second highest after Surat, included 189 from the city and 14 from different villages of Ahmedabad district.

Out of the total 2,257 COVID-19 deaths registered in Gujarat so far, as many as 1,565 were from Ahmedabad district alone. While 1,507 victims were from the city, 58 deaths were reported from different villages of Ahmedabad district.

Of the total 25,173 cases registered in Ahmedabad district so far, as many as 24,029 were from the city and the rest 1,144 from rural areas.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief says comments questioning his independence 'untrue and unacceptable'

The head of the World Health Organization said on Thursday that reported comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence were untrue and would not distract the organisation from its work in fighting the coronavi...

Trump will not send federal troops to New York City -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that President Donald Trump will not be sending federal law enforcement to New York City for now as the city deals with an increase in crime. The President and I had a good conversation. He sa...

ECB announces six teams for Emirates D10 tournament

Emirates Cricket Board ECB on Thursday announced the six teams that will take part in the inaugural Emirates D10 tournament, beginning tomorrow. Representing UAEs Cricket Councils will be Team Abu Dhabi, Ajman Alubond, Dubai Pulse Secure, S...

With 718 new COVID-19 cases, J-K's tally reaches 16,429

Jammu and Kashmir reported 718 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 16,429, said Government of Jammu. Out of the total cases, 117 are from Jammu and 601 from Kashmir division. Death toll rises to 282 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020