Riots cases: Delhi Cabinet likely to take decision on police's lawyer panel request next wk

The AAP government is likely to take a decision next week on the proposal of Delhi Police to appoint six senior advocates for arguing on its behalf in cases related to the riots and the anti-CAA protests in the city, sources said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:13 IST
Riots cases: Delhi Cabinet likely to take decision on police's lawyer panel request next wk
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The AAP government is likely to take a decision next week on the proposal of Delhi Police to appoint six senior advocates for arguing on its behalf in cases related to the riots and the anti-CAA protests in the city, sources said on Thursday. They said that the Delhi Cabinet will on Tuesday hold a meeting where the matter is expected to come up. Lt Governor Anil Baijal and the AAP government are locked in another round of confrontation over the appointment of public prosecutors in cases related to the Delhi riots and the anti-CAA protests.

On July 17, Baijal had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to decide within seven days on the Delhi Police's proposal to appoint six senior advocates, including Tushar Mehta and Aman Lekhi, special public prosecutors in the high court and the Supreme Court in 85 cases related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi and the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Baijal, in his letter to Kejriwal, had said that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia did not agree to the Delhi Police's proposal despite the force providing detailed justification for it.

"The Delhi Cabinet will hold its meeting on Tuesday and take a decision about the police's lawyer panel," a source said. Sources said if the Delhi Cabinet does not agree with the Delhi Police's request, the LG will have an option to invoke his special powers under the provisions of Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution.

Last week, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party had said it has a "strong objection to the constant intervention" of the LG in the appointment of special public prosecutors for cases pertaining to the Delhi riots and the anti-CAA protests, insisting that the prosecutors have to be "independent" to ensure a free and fair trial. Responding to the AAP, the LG office had issued a statement, saying effective prosecution in cases relating to the riots and the anti-CAA protests is the need of the hour.

The LG office had said that these cases involved a large scale communal violence and required careful handling in view of the gravity and deep impact on society. "We are committed to ensure that the guilty in the riot cases are awarded the strictest punishment as per law," the LG office had said.

