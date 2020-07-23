Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam floods: 4 more dead; governor makes aerial survey

After the aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Baksa, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Dhubri and Udalguri districts, Mukhi asked the state government to reach out to every affected person and ensure that nobody goes hungry. Though rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili and Beki are the lifelines for the people of Assam, they need to be tamed during the monsoon season and for that, a long-term, exhaustive study is required, the governor said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:32 IST
Assam floods: 4 more dead; governor makes aerial survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Assam remained in the grip of floods as four more deaths were reported on Thursday, with the governor stressing on the need to find a permanent solution to the perennial problem, saying tackling it annually "will not suffice". A total of 28.32 lakh people in 26 of the state's 33 districts have been affected by the deluge, a government report said.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas and said he would request the Centre to find a permanent solution to the problems of flood and erosion in the state. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also visited the areas affected by the deluge in Darrang and Kamrup districts.

One person each died at Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Morigaon and Golaghat districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a bulletin. The number of people who have lost their lives in floods and landslides in the northeastern state this year has gone up to 119. While 93 of them died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

The ASDMA said the number of affected people rose by over two lakh since Wednesday, though that of the flood-hit districts remained at 26. The district administrations have set up 456 relief camps and distribution centres in 20 districts, where 47,213 people have taken shelter, the bulletin said.

Nearly 1.19 lakh hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam, it added. The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Dibrugarh, Dhubri and Goalpara cities, besides at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur districts.

Its tributaries -- the Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki, Kushiyara and Sankosh -- are also flowing above the danger level at various places, the bulletin said. The governor, in a statement, said every year, the flood and its resultant effect on land cause widespread erosion and take a toll on the socio-economic condition of the state.

"Taking on the problem annually will not suffice and therefore, I would recommend and reach out to the Centre for its help to find out a permanent and scientific solution to this perennial problem," he added. After the aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Baksa, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Dhubri and Udalguri districts, Mukhi asked the state government to reach out to every affected person and ensure that nobody goes hungry.

Though rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili and Beki are the lifelines for the people of Assam, they need to be tamed during the monsoon season and for that, a long-term, exhaustive study is required, the governor said. He also asked the state government to ensure the safety of animals and provide food to those taking refuge on high lands.

The ASDMA said 123 animals have died in the flood-affected Kaziranga National Park and 150 have been rescued. As the state is battling against the twin problems of flood and COVID-19, Mukhi said in this extraordinary situation, every effort is being made to reach out to people to ensure that they adhere to all safety protocols so that the contagion does not spread.

Meanwhile, Sonowal visited Rangia in Kamrup district, where he interacted with the inmates of a relief camp and took stock of the situation. The chief minister said the current wave of flood has severely affected several districts and claimed the lives of many people.

He said the state is simultaneously battling against COVID-19, flood, erosion, storm, landslides and the Baghjan gas-well fire. Sonowal said the government would not tolerate anomalies in flood relief operations, adding that strong punitive action would be taken against those indulging in corrupt practices.

The chief minister also visited the flood-hit areas of Darrang district.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Govt imposes restriction on public procurement from China, other neighbours

Amid the border row with China, the government on Thursday imposed restrictions on public procurement from China and other countries with common border. The Government of India amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable imposition o...

Naidu recalls Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad's valour on their birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called for greater focus in school books on the tales of sacrifice, patriotism and valour of iconic national leaders and freedom fighters to inspire the younger generation. In a Facebook post, on ...

2 Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Odisha

At least two Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Odishas Kandhamal district on Thursday, a top police officer said. The encounter took place in a forested area near Tumudibandha, when the Left-...

Flyers' Lindblom to join team, could play

Left winger Oskar Lindblom will join the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto and might even return to game action before the end of the season, head coach Alain Vigneault told reporters Thursday. Lindblom -- who signed a three-year, 9 million ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020