Pak troops resort to shelling, firing along LoC, IB in J-K's Poonch, Kathua
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire for the third consecutive day on Thursday by shelling and firing at forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kathua districts, officials said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:55 IST
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire for the third consecutive day on Thursday by shelling and firing at forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kathua districts, officials said. A defence spokesperson said around 5.15 pm, Pakistani troops fired from small arms and shelled mortars along the LoC in Poonch district's Balakote sector.
The Indian Army has been giving a befitting reply, he said. Officials said that Pakistani rangers also resorted to brief firing along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district on Thursday night.
"Earlier, around 11 am, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Qasba sector of Poonch district," a defence spokesperson said. This was the third day that the Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
