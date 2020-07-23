No proof of alleged sexual assault in Basirhat incident: West Bengal Police

The West Bengal Police on Thursday sought to quell rumours that a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in North 24 Parganas district's Basirhat area of West Bengal. Releasing a statement, the police also assured of unearthing the real incident.

"Rumour is being spread since morning over an incident in Haroa PS area of Basirhat Police District. Medical examination of the lady was done. No injuries except scratch marks on her back were found and as per the medical report there is 'No apparent sign of sexual assault," the West Bengal tweeted. Giving further details, it added, "She has also not mentioned sexual assault in her oral statement. It is obvious that it's not a case of 'gang rape'. Police will unearth the real incident. Please do not pay heed to rumours and cooperate with the police."

"This gruesome gang rape of a destitute woman in Bashirhat's Harauna is a daily reminder of the Law of the Jungle that is in place in Bengal where the mighty eat the weak. These crimes against women in this State goes to show that Mamta government has no "Mamta," BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted earlier in the day. (ANI)