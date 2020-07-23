Two Punjab-based truckers held on Jammu-Srinagar NH, 528 kg of poppy recovered

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with 528 kilograms of poppy seized from their possession on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said. During routine checking on the highway, a police team stopped one Punjab-bound truck in Udhampur and conducted a search, they said.

When it was searched, 528 kg of poppy was recovered from the driver Gurjit Singh along with Sourav Singh of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, they said. The accused men were arrested on the spot and the banned substance was seized, they further said.

A case was registered at Udhampur police station and further investigation is underway..