Left Menu
Development News Edition

India holds first-ever Ind-SAT exam under 'Study in India' programme

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) conducted the first-ever Indian Scholastic Assessment (Ind-SAT) Test 2020 under its 'Study in India' programme on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:19 IST
India holds first-ever Ind-SAT exam under 'Study in India' programme
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) conducted the first-ever Indian Scholastic Assessment (Ind-SAT) Test 2020 under its 'Study in India' programme on Wednesday. "Nearly five thousand candidates from Nepal, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Sri-Lanka, Kenya, Zambia, Indonesia and Mauritius appeared for the exam conducted in the proctored internet mode by the National Testing Agency. EdCIL (India) Limited, a PSU under MHRD and the implementing agency of SII handled the registrations and other aspects of the examination," said a press release from the HRD Ministry.

The press release said, "Ind-SAT is an exam for grant of scholarships and admissions to foreign students for studying in select Indian universities under the Study in India programme. The exam is designed to gauge the scholastic capability of students applying to study in India. The Ind-SAT scores will serve as a criterion to shortlist the meritorious students for the allocation of scholarships for undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes under 'Study in India' programme." The Finance Minister, as part of the Budget speech this year, had announced that the Ind-SAT exam was proposed to be held in Asian and African countries, for benchmarking foreign candidates who receive scholarships for studying in Indian higher education centers, the press release said.

It said the exam was held in 12 countries on a pilot basis this year. There are plans to extend this to other countries in the future. The press release further said, "The Study in India is a programme of MHRD under which foreign students come to study in 116 select higher education institutions in India for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The selection of the students is based on their merit in class 12/ school-leaving exam."

"About top 2000 students are given scholarships, while some others are given fee discounts by the institutions. Around 780 students had taken admission under the programme during its first year - 2018-19. In the second year this number rose to about 3200," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant Singh suicide: Cops may record Kangana's statement

Mumbai Police who are probing actor Sushant Singh Rajputs suicide are likely to record a statement of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, an official said on late Thursday evening. But no formal intimation has been sent to her yet, he added.Aft...

Kerala reports over 1K cases for second day, govt mulls lockdown option

The COVID-19 cases continued to soar in Kerala breaching the grim 1,000 mark for the second straight day on Thursday, taking the tally past the 16,000 mark with the state government saying the option of a complete lockdown again to manage t...

Appreciate Bangladesh's consistent stand on J&K: India

India on Thursday appreciated Bangladeshs consistent stand that all developments in Jammu and Kashmir are Indias internal matters. The praise for Bangladesh came in the context of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raising the Kashmir issue...

India needs further economic reforms to attract more investment: IMF

Concerted efforts by India to strengthen the business climate and encourage investment in the trade have helped to attract investment, but the country needs further economic reforms to ensure sustainable and more inclusive growth, the IMF s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020