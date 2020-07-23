Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer quizzed for 5 hrs by NIA

Suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar was questioned for nearly five hours by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials here on Thursday in connection with an ongoing probe into the sensational gold smuggling case. The questioning which began at 4 PM lasted till 9 PM after which he was escorted outside the Police Club by NIA officials and police, following which he left for his home at Poojapura.

Sivasankar was served notice and summoned by the probe agency this evening and shortly after, the former IT secretary appeared at the Peroorkada police club here, the sources said. After his close links with some accused in the gold smuggling case surfaced, Sivasankar was removed as the principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and IT secretary and later suspended.

The senior bureaucrat was inquired by the Customs, which is also probing the case, for nearly nine hours, lasting till the early hours of July 15. Meanwhile, the NIA had earlier in the day, sought the CCTV visuals of the Secretariat and the Chief Minister's office, which the government has agreed to.

When asked about the NIA questioning his former secretary, Vijayan said, "let the agency probe". "The NIA is probing well. Let them investigate. Why are they (Opposition) worried? Let the agency probe, let them investigate whatever they want. We have said that already," the CM said.

Action was taken against Sivasankar after allegations surfaced that he had links with the woman accused in the case related to the attempt to smuggle gold through diplomatic baggage using the name of a person in the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. The Customs seized the gold, weighing over 30 kg and valued at around Rs 15 crore on July 5.

The National Investigation Agency, which has been entrusted with the probe into the case, has booked four accused-- Sarith, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and Fasil Fareed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.