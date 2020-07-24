Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police invokes UAPA against environmental website managers; later says erroneous, withdraws it

Days after sending a notice under the stringent UAPA to managers of an environmental website allegedly used to "spam" the email account of Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar over the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, the Delhi Police withdrew it saying it was "erroneous".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 00:05 IST
Delhi Police invokes UAPA against environmental website managers; later says erroneous, withdraws it
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Days after sending a notice under the stringent UAPA to managers of an environmental website allegedly used to "spam" the email account of Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar over the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, the Delhi Police withdrew it saying it was "erroneous". A fresh notice was issued under the IT Act, the police said.

Police officials said the notice, issued on July 8, mentioning the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was sent to the website -- 'Fridays for Future' -- to disable it temporarily. But the "erroneous" notice with "unrelated sections of the law" was withdrawn four days later, they said. Even though the police said that after the issue was resolved, the service provider was asked to restore the website, a volunteer of the site alleged that it still remained blocked.

According to Delhi Police DCP (cyber crime) Anyesh Roy, thousands of mails were being sent from the website to around nine email accounts of Environment ministry officials. Because of the email-bombing, the officials concerned were denied access to their email accounts. The Delhi Police took action on a complaint lodged by Javadekar after he received over a lakh mails on his personal email account, Environment Ministry spokesperson Gaurav Khare said.

A senior police officer said, "A notice was sent in this regard to the service provider to disable the particular website temporarily. It was issued on July 8. However, the draft notice was approved by the office concerned under section 66 of the IT Act. But an inadvertent section (UAPA) got mentioned into it." "Accordingly, modified notice under appropriate section of law (Section 66, IT Act) was sent to the entities concerned," the officer said. Police said the objective was to stop the process of receiving the emails. Soon after the issue was resolved, the service provider was asked to restore the website, they said.

However, M Yuvan, a volunteer with Fridays for Future, said, "It is very shocking that the website has been blocked. The government is trying to suppress people's participation in making environmental decisions. Delhi police say it has withdrawn the notice under UAPA but there is nothing in writing and our website remains blocked." The Environment Ministry spokesperson said the draft EIA notification, 2020, is in public domain and there is a dedicated email address for sending comments on it. However, the minister's personal email was spammed with over a lakh message, he said. "Draft EIA Notification 2020 is in public domain. Any suggestions and public comments can be sent at the official mail provided for the purpose i.e. eia2020-moefcc@gov.in and eia2020-moefcc@gov.in till August 10 as mentioned in the notification. How is spamming the hon'ble minister's personal mail with a lakh mails justified?" Khare posed.

The draft notification was published by the ministry on March 23. Initially, public opinion and suggestions were invited till May 22. It was alleged by various environment activists that the EIA draft notification intends to bring in controversial amendments such as post-facto grant of approval, exemption of several large industries from public hearings, permission for industries to submit just one compliance report a year rather than two, increased validity of the environment clearances for mining projects and river valley projects, and many more.

However, after several representations expressing concerns over the publishing of the notification during COVID-19 lockdown, the government had on May 7 extended the notice period for inviting public opinion till June 30. A senior official of the Environment Ministry had said on June 25 said public opinion on the new draft environmental impact assessment (EIA) notification would be accepted only till June 30 without any further extension.

The response came from the ministry after over 50 student unions and youth groups across the country urged the ministry to put on hold the document saying it has "controversial amendments" and that it should be re-written after the COVID-19 crisis ends.

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs WR Hill predicts 7 Super Bowl titles

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill called teammate Chris Jones bet of five-plus Super Bowl titles and raised him two Lombardi Trophies in a bold prediction on Thursday. Three days after Jones said the Chiefs would create a dynasty and c...

Federal agents' use of force at protests faces internal U.S. government probes

The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog on Thursday launched probes into the use of force by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, and Washington during recent protests against police violence. Inspector General Michael Horowitz said h...

Judge won't silence anyone in Epstein-related prosecution

The judge presiding over the criminal sex abuse case against Jeffrey Epsteins ex-girlfriend declined a request Thursday by a defense lawyer to ban public comments by the government or lawyers for women who claim abuse. US District Judge Ali...

Three arrested for robbing car at gun point in Dwarka

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a car at gun point in Dwarka sector-10 area, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Manoj Sehrawat 20, Deepak Tomar 31, and Prashant Dahiya 22, were on their way to kill their rival...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020