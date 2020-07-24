Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: World leaders to stay at home, in first ‘virtual’ UN General Assembly

The new virtual format is largely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with many countries continuing to grapple with the health, social and economic fallout from the crisis.

UN News | Updated: 24-07-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 07:56 IST
COVID-19: World leaders to stay at home, in first ‘virtual’ UN General Assembly
Ms Abaza told correspondents that more details regarding the organization of this year’s events, including logistics, will be released “in due course”. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The General Debate of the General Assembly, traditionally the most high-profile UN event of the year, will be a slimmed-down affair this September, with world leaders staying away from New York, and contributing set-piece speeches via video link, a UN spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

The new virtual format is largely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with many countries continuing to grapple with the health, social and economic fallout from the crisis.

While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in New York has dramatically fallen, since the city was for a while the global epicentre of the pandemic in April, the US as a whole has almost four million reported cases, higher than any other country.

Pre-recorded speeches

In a press briefing on Thursday, Reem Abaza, Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, said that each Member State, Observer State, and the European Union, was invited to submit a pre-recorded video, delivered by its designated high-level official, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall.

The Hall will not be empty, however: Ms Abaza explained that the videos will be introduced by a representative of each State, who will be physically present.

The same procedure will apply for a series of special high-level sessions scheduled to take place, including a commemoration of the landmark 75th anniversary of the United Nations; a summit on biodiversity; and a meeting to commemorate, and promote, the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Ms Abaza told correspondents that more details regarding the organization of this year's events, including logistics, will be released "in due course".

Side-events, such as New York Climate Week, are unlikely to welcome attendees to New York venues this year, following Mr Muhammad-Bande's suggestion that they should be moved online.

'Silence procedure'

The decision to introduce pre-recorded videos to the High-Level General Debate, which takes place at the beginning of the 75th session of the General Assembly, was made by the UN body on Wednesday, using the novel 'silence procedure' method.

Under this method, draft resolutions are circulated by the President of the General Assembly, which gives the Member States a deadline of at least 72 hours, to raise objections. If there are no objections, the President circulates a letter, confirming that the resolution has been adopted.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana keen to attract foreign firms: DyCM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that if big companies plan to set up units in India, Haryana should be their main base.Chautala told a press conference here, People are taking away their plants from China. I...

Māori landowners to be better supported with changes to Whenua law

Mori landowners will be better supported to resolve disputes and build papakinga housing on their whenua with targeted changes to Te Ture Whenua Mori Act now becoming law. The changes to the Te Ture Whenua Mori Act represent a major step fo...

COVID-19: HRD Ministry relaxes eligibility criteria for admissions to NITs, technical institutions

The Union Human Resource Development HRD Ministry on Thursday announced a relaxation in the admission criteria for NITs and Centrally funded technical institutions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishan...

Rugby-England's Jones backs Marler after Woodward criticism

England head coach Eddie Jones says that while Joe Marler likes to play the fool he is an influential member of the squad, backing the prop after former national coach Clive Woodward described his behavior as embarrassing at the World Cup. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020