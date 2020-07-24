COVID-19: HRD Ministry relaxes eligibility criteria for admissions to NITs, technical institutions

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Thursday announced a relaxation in the admission criteria for NITs and Centrally funded technical institutions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other Centrally funded technical institutions.

"Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other centrally funded technical institutions," Pokhriyal tweeted. "JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained," he said in a series of tweet.

For admissions in NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, apart from qualifying JEE Main, the eligibility was to secure a minimum of 75 per cent marks in XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. (ANI)