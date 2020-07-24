Vikas Dubey's slain aide Kartikey was not minor: Police

The Uttar Pradesh police have said gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Prabhat Mishra alias Kartikey, who was killed as he attempted to flee from police custody while being taken to Kanpur from Faridabad, was not a minor, as claimed by his family. The police claimed on Thursday that Kartikey forged his Class 8 transfer certificate and showed his age lower by four years. With the help of the fake document, he took admission in another school and graduated from high school in 2018, they said.

After that, he had his Aadhaar card made on the basis of his high school mark sheet, the police said. To support their claim, police made Kartikey's certain documents public.

"During the police investigation, the fact has emerged that Kartikey's name and his date of birth is entered differently in different records while his father's name is the same," Bilhaur Circle Officer Santosh Singh said. "The transfer certificate, which was submitted at Paritosh Inter College, Naubasta, was from Azad Memorial Inter College, Shivrajpur. It was found to be fake," he said.

According to the circle officer, Azad Memorial Inter College has dubbed the transfer certificate fake. It has also come to light that Kartikey's name was enrolled in two colleges at the same time, he said. About a week ago, Kartikey's family had claimed that he was a minor.

His family had made his 2018 UP board exam mark sheet and Aadhaar card public in a bid to prove that he was a minor. Both the documents had his date of birth as May 27, 2004. Police had said after being presented in a Faridabad court on July 8 for transit remand, Kartikey was being brought to Kanpur. On the way, the police van's rear tyre got deflated, they had said.

Taking advantage of the situation, Kartikey snatched a pistol from a policeman and fired at the personnel escorting him, police had claimed. He was killed in retaliatory firing by police in Panki early on the morning of July 9.

Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was shot dead in a separate encounter on the outskirts of Kanpur a day later. Police had claimed that two 9-mm pistols, looted from police personnel, and 44 cartridges were seized from Kartikey at the time of his arrest in Faridabad.

In the FIR filed against Kartikey, his age was mentioned 20, an official said. Kartikey's sister Himanshi had reporters that her brother was a brilliant student and passed his high school examination with 79 percent marks.

She had also claimed that Kartikey had cleared his intermediate UP board exams with first-class marks on June 29, just 10 days before he was killed. His mother Sumanlata had claimed that her son was 16-year-old and he was "innocent" and had no criminal history.

"My son was killed in a cold-blooded manner by the police," she had told reporters.