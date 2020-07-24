India adds record 49,310 cases in single day, recoveries surge to 8,17,208

India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 COVID-19 cases taking the country's tally to 12,87,945 on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8,17,208, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus infection present in the country.

Thus, around 63.45 percent of people have recovered so far. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners. Of the 740 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 298 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Karnataka, 88 are from Tamil Nadu, 61 from Andhra Pradesh, 34 from West Bengal, 28 from Gujarat, 26 each from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, 11 from Rajasthan,10 from Madhya Pradesh and nine each from Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana.

Punjab has reported eight fatalities followed by Assam, Odisha, and Haryana with six deaths each, Kerala five, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Puducherry three each, while Chhattisgarh, Tripura, and Goa have registered a fatality each. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested up to July 23 with 3,52,801 samples being tested on Thursday.

Of the total 30,601 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 12,854 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,745 deaths, Tamil Nadu 3,232, Gujarat 2,252, Karnataka 1,616, Uttar Pradesh 1,289, West Bengal 1,255, Andhra Pradesh 884 and Madhya Pradesh 780. So far, 594 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 447 in Telangana, 378 in Haryana, 282 in Jammu and Kashmir, 277 in Punjab, 217 in Bihar, 114 in Odisha, 70 in Assam, 67 in Jharkhand, 60 in Uttarakhand and 50 in Kerala.

Puducherry has registered 34 deaths, Chhattisgarh 30, Goa 29, Chandigarh 13, Himachal Pradesh 11, Tripura 10, Meghalaya 4, Arunachal Pradesh 3, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Ladakh has reported two fatalities each. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,47,502 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,92,964, Delhi at 1,27,364, Karnataka at 80,863, Andhra Pradesh at 72,711, Uttar Pradesh at 58,104, Gujarat at 52,477 and West Bengal at 51,757. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 50,826 in Telangana, 33,220 in Rajasthan, 31,980 in Bihar, 28,975 in Haryana, 28,791 in Assam and 25,474 in Madhya Pradesh.

Odisha has reported 21,099 infections, Jammu and Kashmir 16,429, Kerala 16,110, while Punjab has 11,739 cases. A total of 6,975 have been infected by the virus in Jharkhand, 6,254 in Chhattisgarh, 5,445 in Uttarakhand, 4,350 in Goa, 3,656 in Tripura, 2,420 in Puducherry, 2,115 in Manipur, 1,834 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,210 in Ladakh.

Nagaland has recorded 1,174 COVID-19 cases, Arunachal Pradesh 991, Chandigarh 800, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 770 cases. Meghalaya has reported 534 cases, Sikkim 460, Mizoram has registered 332 infections so far, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recorded 240 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding state-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation.