Left Menu
Development News Edition

India adds record 49,310 cases in single day, recoveries surge to 8,17,208

So far, 594 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 447 in Telangana, 378 in Haryana, 282 in Jammu and Kashmir, 277 in Punjab, 217 in Bihar, 114 in Odisha, 70 in Assam, 67 in Jharkhand, 60 in Uttarakhand and 50 in Kerala. Puducherry has registered 34 deaths, Chhattisgarh 30, Goa 29, Chandigarh 13, Himachal Pradesh 11, Tripura 10, Meghalaya 4, Arunachal Pradesh 3, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Ladakh has reported two fatality each.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 11:30 IST
India adds record 49,310 cases in single day, recoveries surge to 8,17,208
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 COVID-19 cases taking the country's tally to 12,87,945 on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8,17,208, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus infection present in the country.

Thus, around 63.45 percent of people have recovered so far. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners. Of the 740 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 298 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Karnataka, 88 are from Tamil Nadu, 61 from Andhra Pradesh, 34 from West Bengal, 28 from Gujarat, 26 each from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, 11 from Rajasthan,10 from Madhya Pradesh and nine each from Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana.

Punjab has reported eight fatalities followed by Assam, Odisha, and Haryana with six deaths each, Kerala five, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Puducherry three each, while Chhattisgarh, Tripura, and Goa have registered a fatality each. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested up to July 23 with 3,52,801 samples being tested on Thursday.

Of the total 30,601 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 12,854 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,745 deaths, Tamil Nadu 3,232, Gujarat 2,252, Karnataka 1,616, Uttar Pradesh 1,289, West Bengal 1,255, Andhra Pradesh 884 and Madhya Pradesh 780. So far, 594 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 447 in Telangana, 378 in Haryana, 282 in Jammu and Kashmir, 277 in Punjab, 217 in Bihar, 114 in Odisha, 70 in Assam, 67 in Jharkhand, 60 in Uttarakhand and 50 in Kerala.

Puducherry has registered 34 deaths, Chhattisgarh 30, Goa 29, Chandigarh 13, Himachal Pradesh 11, Tripura 10, Meghalaya 4, Arunachal Pradesh 3, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Ladakh has reported two fatalities each. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,47,502 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,92,964, Delhi at 1,27,364, Karnataka at 80,863, Andhra Pradesh at 72,711, Uttar Pradesh at 58,104, Gujarat at 52,477 and West Bengal at 51,757. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 50,826 in Telangana, 33,220 in Rajasthan, 31,980 in Bihar, 28,975 in Haryana, 28,791 in Assam and 25,474 in Madhya Pradesh.

Odisha has reported 21,099 infections, Jammu and Kashmir 16,429, Kerala 16,110, while Punjab has 11,739 cases. A total of 6,975 have been infected by the virus in Jharkhand, 6,254 in Chhattisgarh, 5,445 in Uttarakhand, 4,350 in Goa, 3,656 in Tripura, 2,420 in Puducherry, 2,115 in Manipur, 1,834 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,210 in Ladakh.

Nagaland has recorded 1,174 COVID-19 cases, Arunachal Pradesh 991, Chandigarh 800, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 770 cases. Meghalaya has reported 534 cases, Sikkim 460, Mizoram has registered 332 infections so far, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recorded 240 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding state-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 24 PTI The Mahindra Group, a multi- billion conglomerate on Friday here virtually launched Mahindra University MU, which will focus on offering a world-class, futuristic education in the country. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mah...

BJP leader Advani records statement via video link before CBI court hearing Babri mosque demolition case.

BJP leader Advani records statement via video link before CBI court hearing Babri mosque demolition case....

Rajasthan Cong MLA staying at Fairmont Hotel admitted to hospital after complaining of breathlessness

Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa, one of the Congress MLAs who are staying at Fairmont Hotel, has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur after he complained of difficulty in breathing. Congress MLAs have been staying at the hotel fo...

Vodafone targets Frankfurt listing for mast unit in early 2021

Vodafone, the worlds second biggest mobile operator, said on Friday it would list its towers unit, named Vantage Towers, in Frankfurt in early 2021. It announced it would set up a European mast company worth upwards of 18 billion euros a ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020