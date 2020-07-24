Left Menu
Actor Sonu Sood joins hands with SpiceJet to bring back 1,500 students stranded in Kyrgyzstan

In association with actor Sonu Sood, low-cost carrier SpiceJet is bringing back over 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline announced on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:52 IST
Actor Sonu Sood joins hands with SpiceJet to bring back 1,500 students stranded in Kyrgyzstan
Actor Sonu Sood (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In association with actor Sonu Sood, low-cost carrier SpiceJet is bringing back over 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline announced on Thursday. The airline said it would operate nine charter flights in Kyrgyzstan. The first flight took off on Thursday to bring back 135 students from Bishkek to Varanasi. The airline will operate more charter flights from Bishkek to various Indian cities in the coming days.

"SpiceJet...will operate nine charter flights to evacuate over 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for over two months. This special repatriation mission...has been undertaken by SpiceJet in association with film actor Sonu Sood," the press release said. "SpiceJet operated the first charter flight from Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, to bring back 135 students to their hometown of Varanasi today," the airline said.

"In association with reel-life & real-life hero @SonuSood, we're reuniting Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for 4 months, with their loved ones! Glimpses of the happy, grateful faces on the 1st flight of this extraordinary mission," the airline posted on Twitter. On Friday, Sood informed students from Vizag, who are stranded in Kyrgyzstan, that a flight had been arranged to bring them. He tweeted: "Good news friends Flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will take off at 3 pm today, 24th July from Bishkek..be at the airport on time folks. Time to meet your families."

Ajay Singh, the chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said, "SpiceJet will operate multiple flights in the coming days to bring our students, stuck in Kyrgyzstan for over two months, back home. These flights will be operated in association with Sonu Sood, our reel life and real-life hero. Through and post lockdown, both SpiceJet and Sonu have worked non-stop to help our fellow citizens and I am glad that we have come together to help reunite Indian nationals with their families in these times of extreme crisis." (ANI)

