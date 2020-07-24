Maha: Exchange of fire between naxals, police in Gadchiroli

There was an exchange of fire between ultras and police in Maharashtra's Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, an official said on Friday. No casualties were reported in the incident that took place in Korchi area on Wednesday evening, he said.

Naxals who were camping in the forest opened fire at a police party patrolling the area, he said. The exchange of fire continued for a while before the ultras escaped into the dense forest, the official said, adding that there were no casualties in the attack.

Meanwhile, naxals have put up posters along Maseli- Navargaon Road, urging people to observe "martyrs' week" between July 28 and August 3 in memory of late Charu Majumdar, the founder of the outlawed naxal movement..