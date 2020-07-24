President Kovind flags off Red Cross relief supplies for flood-affected states

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, flagged off nine trucks of Red Cross relief supplies from Rashtrapati Bhavan today (July 24, 2020) in the presence of Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan. The President of India is the President of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

These relief supplies for the flood-affected people of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh shall be carried from Delhi to the concerned states by train and will be received by the state Red Cross branches of respective states.

The relief material included items such as tarpaulins, tents, saris, dhotis, cotton blankets, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, bed sheets, buckets and two water purification units. In addition, COVID-19 protection items such as surgical masks, PPE kits, gloves and face shields are also part of the relief material flagged off by President Kovind. These items are meant to safeguard and protect health workers associated with IRCS medical services in these states as well as the volunteers of IRCS who are at the forefront of flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The supply of the above materials is in continuation and in addition to the material already provided by IRCS to be distributed by the state Red Cross branches to the affected people.

On the occasion of flagging off, Shri R. K. Jain, General Secretary, IRCS briefed the President on the initiatives and the work done by IRCS to serve the people affected by floods and COVID-19 in different parts of the country.

Officials of President's Secretariat and IRCS were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)