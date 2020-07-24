Fresh affidavit in Delhi HC claims PFI, political links in financing Shaheen Bagh protests

One of the petitioners, who has claimed the hand of "anti-national forces" behind the Shaheen Bagh protests, has filed a fresh affidavit in the Delhi High Court claiming People's Front of India (PFI) links and role of some political leaders in financing the agitation. The affidavit was filed on his petition seeking an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to uncover the "anti-national" forces behind the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, including the northeast Delhi violence in February this year.

"Prominent news channel have reported link of PFI and political leader in financing Shaheen Bagh protests. It is further submitted that Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found several offices in Shaheen Bagh which is funded by PFI," the affidavit filed by social activist Ajay Gautam said. In a petition filed in March this year, Gautam had urged the High Court to order an NIA probe to find out the role of People's Front of India (PFI) claiming it was funding, motivating, and supporting the protests.

The fresh affidavit claimed that the Delhi Police has admitted that the protests in Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur, Jafrabaad, Jheel Khureji, Inder Lok, and other places in Delhi were not normal protests but was a well-planned conspiracy against the state. He alleged that the Delhi Police is escaping from taking appropriate action against the accused person due to reasons best known to them.

"It is submitted that members of a particular community had very well planned themselves for riots and they had well prepared themselves for these riots which took 52 innocent lives of the people living in various parts of North-East Delhi," the affidavit said. It said that leaders and sympathizers of a particular section of the society rampantly gave hate speeches and inciting members of that community to come in the open and wage a war against the government.

"Hundreds of incidents of sedition are being reported every day from different parts of the country. The situation in the country is that of complete anarchy and misuse of freedom," Gautam submitted demanding action against those people who were involved in hate speech and instigating people for violence. (ANI)