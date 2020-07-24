Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh affidavit in Delhi HC claims PFI, political links in financing Shaheen Bagh protests

One of the petitioners, who has claimed the hand of "anti-national forces" behind the Shaheen Bagh protests, has filed a fresh affidavit in the Delhi High Court claiming People's Front of India (PFI) links and role of some political leaders in financing the agitation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 13:59 IST
Fresh affidavit in Delhi HC claims PFI, political links in financing Shaheen Bagh protests
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One of the petitioners, who has claimed the hand of "anti-national forces" behind the Shaheen Bagh protests, has filed a fresh affidavit in the Delhi High Court claiming People's Front of India (PFI) links and role of some political leaders in financing the agitation. The affidavit was filed on his petition seeking an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to uncover the "anti-national" forces behind the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, including the northeast Delhi violence in February this year.

"Prominent news channel have reported link of PFI and political leader in financing Shaheen Bagh protests. It is further submitted that Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found several offices in Shaheen Bagh which is funded by PFI," the affidavit filed by social activist Ajay Gautam said. In a petition filed in March this year, Gautam had urged the High Court to order an NIA probe to find out the role of People's Front of India (PFI) claiming it was funding, motivating, and supporting the protests.

The fresh affidavit claimed that the Delhi Police has admitted that the protests in Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur, Jafrabaad, Jheel Khureji, Inder Lok, and other places in Delhi were not normal protests but was a well-planned conspiracy against the state. He alleged that the Delhi Police is escaping from taking appropriate action against the accused person due to reasons best known to them.

"It is submitted that members of a particular community had very well planned themselves for riots and they had well prepared themselves for these riots which took 52 innocent lives of the people living in various parts of North-East Delhi," the affidavit said. It said that leaders and sympathizers of a particular section of the society rampantly gave hate speeches and inciting members of that community to come in the open and wage a war against the government.

"Hundreds of incidents of sedition are being reported every day from different parts of the country. The situation in the country is that of complete anarchy and misuse of freedom," Gautam submitted demanding action against those people who were involved in hate speech and instigating people for violence. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Lonza sees no delays for COVID-19 vaccine project, citing Trump backing

Swiss drugmaker Lonza sees no delays for its project to make Modernas COVID-19 vaccine candidate and has strong support from U.S. President Donald Trump to get the necessary manufacturing equipment, its chairman said.Chairman Albert Baehny ...

Delhi violence: HC to hear in Aug police’s plea challenging bail to school owner

The Delhi High Court said it will hear in August, an application by the police seeking to place additional facts related to a case of communal violence in northeast Delhi during anti-CAA protests in February in which the probe agency has ch...

UK companies and shoppers send recovery signals for economy

British businesses have reported their fastest upturn in five years and shoppers pushed their spending back to near pre-lockdown levels, a survey and data published on Friday showed.An early flash reading of the IHS MarkitCIPS UK Composite ...

India sees record 49,000 new coronavirus cases, drug shortages in places

India reported over 49,000 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus with 740 new deaths on Friday, marking the biggest daily surge in cases even as officials in some states complained of shortages of vital drugs for those hospitalized.As the nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020