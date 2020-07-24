Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Bhushan appointed health secretary

Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, has been appointed in place of Ram Kumar Mishra, named Women and Child Development secretary. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of secretary, Ministry of Mines, to Anil Kumar Jain, the order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:02 IST
Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Bhushan appointed health secretary
Rajesh Bhushan (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed health secretary as part of a minor top-level bureaucratic reshuffle on Friday, according to a Personnel Ministry order. He will succeed Preeti Sudan, who was given a three-month extension in April and demits office on July 31, it said. Bhushan, a 1987 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, is the Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Health and Family Welfare under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. He was named OSD in April this year.

The Health Ministry is at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. In another move, Mines Secretary Sushil Kumar has been appointed secretary of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, has been appointed in place of Ram Kumar Mishra, named Women and Child Development secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the assignment of the additional charge of the post of secretary, Ministry of Mines, to Anil Kumar Jain, the order said. Jain, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is secretary, Ministry of Coal. Mishra succeeds in Ajay Tirkey who has been appointed secretary, Department of Land Resources.

, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, will replace Ruolkhumlien Buhril, who superannuates on July 31.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Lonza sees no delays for COVID-19 vaccine project, citing Trump backing

Swiss drugmaker Lonza sees no delays for its project to make Modernas COVID-19 vaccine candidate and has strong support from U.S. President Donald Trump to get the necessary manufacturing equipment, its chairman said.Chairman Albert Baehny ...

Delhi violence: HC to hear in Aug police’s plea challenging bail to school owner

The Delhi High Court said it will hear in August, an application by the police seeking to place additional facts related to a case of communal violence in northeast Delhi during anti-CAA protests in February in which the probe agency has ch...

UK companies and shoppers send recovery signals for economy

British businesses have reported their fastest upturn in five years and shoppers pushed their spending back to near pre-lockdown levels, a survey and data published on Friday showed.An early flash reading of the IHS MarkitCIPS UK Composite ...

India sees record 49,000 new coronavirus cases, drug shortages in places

India reported over 49,000 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus with 740 new deaths on Friday, marking the biggest daily surge in cases even as officials in some states complained of shortages of vital drugs for those hospitalized.As the nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020