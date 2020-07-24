Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP STF nabs man involved in robberies on Delhi-NCR highways

Accused Dinesh alias Dinne, a native of Najafgarh in Delhi, was held from Palwal, Haryana in the morning by the Noida unit of the STF along with the local police, the officials said. "Dinesh is a member of the Bawariya Gang which waylaid vehicles on Yamuna Expressway, the Eastern and the Western Peripheral Expressways in UP and Haryana.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:17 IST
UP STF nabs man involved in robberies on Delhi-NCR highways

A member of a nomadic gang of robbers that targeted vehicles on Delhi-NCR highways was arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police from Haryana on Friday, officials said. Accused Dinesh alias Dinne, a native of Najafgarh in Delhi, was held from Palwal, Haryana in the morning by the Noida unit of the STF along with the local police, the officials said.

"Dinesh is a member of the Bawariya Gang which waylaid vehicles on Yamuna Expressway, the Eastern and the Western Peripheral Expressways in UP and Haryana. The gang robbed and assaulted passengers and has been involved in hundreds of such cases,” Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said. The accused was also involved in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy along the Western Peripheral Expressway in January this year after they punctured a tyre of a vehicle and looted the passengers, he added. Dinesh worked for Babloo Bawaria, the leader of the gang who was shot during an encounter with the STF in Aligarh earlier this month and died during treatment at a hospital, Mishra said.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Lonza sees no delays for COVID-19 vaccine project, citing Trump backing

Swiss drugmaker Lonza sees no delays for its project to make Modernas COVID-19 vaccine candidate and has strong support from U.S. President Donald Trump to get the necessary manufacturing equipment, its chairman said.Chairman Albert Baehny ...

Delhi violence: HC to hear in Aug police’s plea challenging bail to school owner

The Delhi High Court said it will hear in August, an application by the police seeking to place additional facts related to a case of communal violence in northeast Delhi during anti-CAA protests in February in which the probe agency has ch...

UK companies and shoppers send recovery signals for economy

British businesses have reported their fastest upturn in five years and shoppers pushed their spending back to near pre-lockdown levels, a survey and data published on Friday showed.An early flash reading of the IHS MarkitCIPS UK Composite ...

India sees record 49,000 new coronavirus cases, drug shortages in places

India reported over 49,000 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus with 740 new deaths on Friday, marking the biggest daily surge in cases even as officials in some states complained of shortages of vital drugs for those hospitalized.As the nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020