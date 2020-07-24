Delhi: Man held for raping minor niece

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor niece in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area, police said on Friday. The victim is around 15-years-old and works as a domestic help, they said.

The accused is the maternal uncle of the girl and lives in Pillanji area of Kotla. The victim had come to his house on Thursday night as she was unwell, a senior police officer said. A case under section 376 and POCSO act has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.