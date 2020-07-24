Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for sexually abusing minor boy in Mumbai

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Ganpatipada Chawl on M G Road, an official said. The accused lured the victim to his house with the promise of giving him toys and sexually abused him, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:42 IST
Man held for sexually abusing minor boy in Mumbai

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-boy at Dharavi in Central Mumbai, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Ganpatipada Chawl on M G Road, an official said.

The accused lured the victim to his house with the promise of giving him toys and sexually abused him, he said. The arrested accused also threatened the child of dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What is pooled testing for COVID-19 and how can it help fight the virus?

U.S. health officials including Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, have called for so-called pooled testing to diagnose COVID-19 in order to test more people faster and cut down on mounting turnaround times...

Swiss attorney general offers to resign in FIFA case fallout

Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber offered to resign Friday in the latest fallout from meetings he had with FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a sprawling investigation into soccer corruption. Lauber offered his resignation to the pa...

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November's election

Jimmy Tosh, who runs a multi-million dollar hog and grain farm in Tennessee, is a lifelong Republican. He is pro-gun, supports lower taxes, and agrees with most of Republican President Donald Trumps agenda.He is also spending his money to h...

WYN Studio secures Angel Funding from Sanjeev Sinha, Pranay Anthwal, Narendra Firodia and Rahul Narvekar's India Angel Fund

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India New Age Content Startup WYN Studio has raised a seed round of funding from India Angel Fund led by Sanjeev Sinha India Japan Partnership Fund based in Tokyo, Pranay Anthwal Media Entertainme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020