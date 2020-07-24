Left Menu
Defence Ministers of India and Israel exchange views on regional developments

Both the Ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress of strategic cooperation between the two countries and discussed possibilities of further strengthening the defence engagements.

Updated: 24-07-2020 17:23 IST
Raksha Mantri invited greater participation of Israeli defence companies under new liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) regime in defence manufacturing. Image Credit: ANI

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with Defence Minister of Israel Lt Gen Benjamin Gantz here today. Both the Ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress of strategic cooperation between the two countries and discussed possibilities of further strengthening the defence engagements.

They also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration in research and development in fighting pandemic COVID-19 which will not only benefit the two countries but also aid the larger humanitarian cause. Raksha Mantri invited greater participation of Israeli defence companies under new liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) regime in defence manufacturing. The two Ministers exchanged views on regional developments. Defence Minister of Israel responded positively to an invitation from Shri Rajnath Singh to visit India at the earliest opportunity.

(With Inputs from PIB)

