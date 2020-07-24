Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civic bodies seek funds from Delhi govt, blame AAP dispensation for waterlogging

The mayors of the three BJP-led municipal corporations of Delhi on Friday sought to blame the AAP government for waterlogging in parts of the national capital, even as they demanded that the funds "due" to the civic bodies be released soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:54 IST
Civic bodies seek funds from Delhi govt, blame AAP dispensation for waterlogging

The mayors of the three BJP-led municipal corporations of Delhi on Friday sought to blame the AAP government for waterlogging in parts of the national capital, even as they demanded that the funds "due" to the civic bodies be released soon. At a joint press conference, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, South Delhi Mayor Anamika and East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain also alleged that Kejriwal government was "not cooperating" with the corporations in fighting COVID-19 or addressing civic issues.

"Delhi suffering from COVID and the city government woke up only after the Union Home Minister swung into action, and now people are facing waterlogging issues. We are saying, let's work together but the AAP government doesn't wish to," Prakash said. The North Delhi mayor blamed the problem of waterlogging in various parts of the city on Delhi government.

"There are five agencies associated with waterlogging issues -- PWD (Public Works Department), DJB (Delhi Jal Board), DSIIDC (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation), flood department, and MCD (civic bodies). Four of the agencies are under the Delhi government, we only take care of drains which are up to 4 feet deep. So, the city government should have prepared well for the monsoon. We see what happens at Minto Bridge every year," he said. On July 19, a 56-year-old man, who was driving a mini-truck, had drowned after he was stuck under the waterlogged Minto Bridge as heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital.

The other two mayors also raised the issue, besides seeking the funds "due to the civic bodies". "I am going to Kirari tomorrow, there is a huge waterlogging there. I will be writing to the CM and Raghav Chadha, who is the vice chairman of the DJB, to also visit the area and help people," Prakash said.

The three mayors also sought release of funds from the Delhi government. "We are unable to pay salaries to our heathcare workers as our source of income have dried up during the pandemic. We urge the Delhi government to release funds worth Rs 1,108 crore due to the NDMC, and similarly for other two corporations," Prakash said.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha told reporters that healthcare workers in civic-run hospitals have "not been given salary for the past three months". He alleged that this was "because of the corruption plaguing the corporations" and demanded that these corona warriors be paid their salaries.

Rejecting the charge, Praskash said, "AAP govt has failed in making arrangements for monsoon leading to waterlogging. Chadha is making this baseless allegation to divert attention from the waterlogging issue." The mayors also said that one lakh trees each would be planted in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the NDMC, SDMC and EDMC, respectively. "SDMC has already started it. We (NDMC) have also started it and about 5,000 tress we have already been planted," the mayor added.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

HC rejects plea seeking Commission of Inquiry to look into swapping of bodies of 2 COVID deceased

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry into the swapping of bodies of two COVID-19 deceased at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Two sons of a 92-year-old ma...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man as no material against him in charge sheet

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to a man in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, saying he was the sole accused chargesheeted in the matter but was not seen in any video footage or named by any person. Addit...

Goldman Sachs and Malaysia reach $3.9B settlement over 1MDB

Malaysias government on Friday said it has reached a 3.9 billion settlement with Goldman Sachs in exchange for dropping criminal charges against the bank over bond sales that raised money for the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted...

AAP attacks BJP-ruled MCDs over non-payment of salaries to healthcare workers

The AAP on Friday said the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have not disbursed salaries of healthcare workers, alleging corruption within the civic bodies. However, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash called it as a baseless allegation to divert ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020