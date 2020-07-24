Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress takes pride in Narasimha Rao's accomplishments: Sonia Gandhi

Describing former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao as a bold leader and a dedicated Congressman, AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the grand old party takes pride in his accomplishments and contribution.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:57 IST
Congress takes pride in Narasimha Rao's accomplishments: Sonia Gandhi
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Describing former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao as a bold leader and a dedicated Congressman, AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the grand old party takes pride in his accomplishments and contribution. "Shri PV Narasimha Rao's tenure was also marked by a number of political, social, and foreign policy achievements that have endured. Above all he was a dedicated Congressman who served the party devotedly in various capacities," she said in a message read out by Telangana Congress President Uttam Kumar Reddy at the inaugural function.

The Congress in Telangana launched the centenary celebrations of Rao on Friday. Congratulating the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee for having organized the year-long celebrations, she said, "Shri Pv Narasimha Rao was a very respected national and international figure. The Congress party takes pride in his many accomplishments and contributions." She said the birth centenary of Rao is an occasion to recall and pay tribute to the "most scholarly and erudite personality", who after a long career in state and national politics, was the prime minister of the country at a time of "grave economic crisis".

"Through his bold leadership, our country was able to overcome many challenges successfully," she said, adding that the union budget of July 24, 1991, paved the way for the economic transformation of the country.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

HC rejects plea seeking Commission of Inquiry to look into swapping of bodies of 2 COVID deceased

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry into the swapping of bodies of two COVID-19 deceased at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Two sons of a 92-year-old ma...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man as no material against him in charge sheet

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to a man in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, saying he was the sole accused chargesheeted in the matter but was not seen in any video footage or named by any person. Addit...

Goldman Sachs and Malaysia reach $3.9B settlement over 1MDB

Malaysias government on Friday said it has reached a 3.9 billion settlement with Goldman Sachs in exchange for dropping criminal charges against the bank over bond sales that raised money for the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted...

AAP attacks BJP-ruled MCDs over non-payment of salaries to healthcare workers

The AAP on Friday said the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have not disbursed salaries of healthcare workers, alleging corruption within the civic bodies. However, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash called it as a baseless allegation to divert ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020