Five dreaded criminals held after gunfight with police in Punjab

The Organized Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of the Punjab Police on Friday arrested five hardcore criminals after a brief exchange of fire in Kharar town on the outskirts of Chandigarh, a top official said. One of them, Navdeep Singh alias Johan Buttar of Moga who was wanted in over 18 cases, was injured in the crossfire, police said.

According to Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, two 9 mm pistols, one .30 bore, a 32 bore and two .315 bore pistols and 20 cartridges of different calibre were recovered from them. Gupta said Buttar has over 18 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and extortion, registered against him and was a proclaimed offender.

He said the police had to resort to retaliatory firing after the suspects, who were hiding in an apartment, opened fire at the OCCU's raiding team. "Buttar, who is the key accused in the killing of gangster Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa, was injured in the retaliatory firing and was admitted to hospital. No policeman suffered any injuries," the DGP said.

Gupta said a special operation team, led by Assistant Inspector General, OCCU, Gurmeet Chauhan, raided the hideout of the suspects after a tip off. The suspects tried to flee and opened fire at the police party but were overpowered, he said.

Neighbours living in the flats where the incident took place said the flat owner had recently rented out the accommodation. Many people living in the neighbourhood told reporters in Kharar that they were not aware about the antecedents of the people living in the flat and it was only when police sealed the area in the afternoon did they suspect that something was wrong.

A FIR was registered at Sadar police station, Kharar, Mohali district under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act against the five arrested criminals. Police identified the other arrested accused as Kulwinder from Moga, Amritpal Singh of Samrala, Khanna; Palwinder Singh, a resident of Buttar Kalan, Moga and Amrik Singh from Samrala, Khanna.

The DGP said Buttar is also the main accused in the firing incident on the associates of former sarpanch Shinder Singh. He had also uploaded videos on Facebook claiming responsibility for the incident and had warned Shinder Singh of dire consequences, Gupta said.

Among other accused, he said, Palwinder Singh alias Pinda is also a proclaimed offender in a murder case of gangster Kuldeep Singh registered at Badni Kalan police station, Moga. Amrik Singh has narcotics and liquor smuggling cases registered against him. Similarly, Amritpal Singh has previously been booked in liquor smuggling cases, the DGP added.