Left Menu
Development News Edition

President speaks to Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation

Kovind stated that the entire nation is standing with the people of Assam and this difficult phase will pass soon, the chief minister said. "Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji took stock of the flood & overall situation of the state over phone.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:03 IST
President speaks to Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the flood situation and expressed solidarity with the affected people of the state. Kovind stated that the entire nation is standing with the people of Assam and this difficult phase will pass soon, the chief minister said.

"Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji took stock of the flood & overall situation of the state over phone. I am humbled by his statement that the entire nation is with the people of Assam & thank him for his deep concern, constant support and guidance," Sonowal tweeted. Earlier in the day, the President flagged off nine trucks carrying Red Cross relief supplies for the flood and COVID-19 affected people of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Expressing solidarity with the affected people, the President said that the nation today stands with the people of Assam who are going through a very difficult time. He also hoped that the challenging times would soon be over and normalcy would return to the State," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. During the telephonic conversation, Sonowal informed Kovind that along with the flood situation, the state is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, erosion, storm, landslides, African swine fever and gas well fire at Baghjan in Tinsukia district.

"The Chief Minister informed that huge areas, including farm lands and houses, have been severely affected by flood and erosion in the state. He said that the government machinery has been put on high alert," the statement said. The district administrations have made adequate arrangements for sheltering the affected people and sufficient measures are taken for the children and elderly, Sonowal said.

"The Chief Minister further said that he has been visiting different places to monitor and assess the damage caused by flood and erosion and the rescue and relief operations. "Chief Minister Sonowal thanked the President on behalf of the people of Assam for his call and sought his blessings to tide over the present crisis," the statement said.

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Friday with three more persons losing their lives, even as nearly 28 lakh people are suffering across 26 districts, as per an official bulletin. With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 122 across the state, of whom 96 persons were killed by flood-related incidents and 26 due to landslides.

Cumulatively, more than 56.6 lakh people have been affected by the flood havoc across the state during this year.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept. 12

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.The new season, originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, has been delayed this year after...

Erdogan joins thousands to pray for first time at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam. After the ca...

NDA intact in Bihar, continue with relief work: Nadda to state BJP leaders

BJP president J P Nadda told party leaders from Bihar on Friday that the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state is intact and will fight the coming assembly polls together. In a meeting with Bihar leaders through video conference,...

Telangana HC directs enquiry into overcharging of COVID-19 patient; Pvt hospital releases body

The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state health officials to conduct an enquiry into alleged overcharging by a private hospital here for treating a COVID-19 patient, who died two days ago, as it expressed displeasure about such...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020