President speaks to Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the flood situation and expressed solidarity with the affected people of the state. Kovind stated that the entire nation is standing with the people of Assam and this difficult phase will pass soon, the chief minister said.

"Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji took stock of the flood & overall situation of the state over phone. I am humbled by his statement that the entire nation is with the people of Assam & thank him for his deep concern, constant support and guidance," Sonowal tweeted. Earlier in the day, the President flagged off nine trucks carrying Red Cross relief supplies for the flood and COVID-19 affected people of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Expressing solidarity with the affected people, the President said that the nation today stands with the people of Assam who are going through a very difficult time. He also hoped that the challenging times would soon be over and normalcy would return to the State," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. During the telephonic conversation, Sonowal informed Kovind that along with the flood situation, the state is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, erosion, storm, landslides, African swine fever and gas well fire at Baghjan in Tinsukia district.

"The Chief Minister informed that huge areas, including farm lands and houses, have been severely affected by flood and erosion in the state. He said that the government machinery has been put on high alert," the statement said. The district administrations have made adequate arrangements for sheltering the affected people and sufficient measures are taken for the children and elderly, Sonowal said.

"The Chief Minister further said that he has been visiting different places to monitor and assess the damage caused by flood and erosion and the rescue and relief operations. "Chief Minister Sonowal thanked the President on behalf of the people of Assam for his call and sought his blessings to tide over the present crisis," the statement said.

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Friday with three more persons losing their lives, even as nearly 28 lakh people are suffering across 26 districts, as per an official bulletin. With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 122 across the state, of whom 96 persons were killed by flood-related incidents and 26 due to landslides.

Cumulatively, more than 56.6 lakh people have been affected by the flood havoc across the state during this year.