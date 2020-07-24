Ola extends help to over 55K families of its driving partners during pandemic

Cab aggregator Ola helped over 55,000 families of its driving partners and aided over 800 medical emergencies in 25 cities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Friday. The Ola Foundation, the social welfare arm of Ola, also distributed ration packets including rice, flour and lentils at 200 locations, it said in a statement.

According to Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian, the foundations through its 'Drive and Driver Fund' helped thousands of drivers and their families during the pandemic. "We will continue to serve and support driver communities through the 'Drive The Driver' fund as we help them and their families through their various challenges in these trying times," Subramanian was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The company helped 55,918 families, distributed 9.3 million meals and aided 843 medical emergencies across 25 cities," he said.