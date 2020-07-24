Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six more die due to COVID-19 in Assam, toll at 76

With this, the total number of persons losing their lives due to COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 76. However, six more COVID-19 patients, including a police woman, have died but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally as they had other ailments too.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:57 IST
Six more die due to COVID-19 in Assam, toll at 76
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam, pushing the toll to 76, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. All the deceased are aged between 54 and 85 years, he said.

Three of them are from Guwahati, two from Karimganj and one from Nalbari district, Sarma said. With this, the total number of persons losing their lives due to COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 76.

However, six more COVID-19 patients, including a police woman, have died but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally as they had other ailments too. Assam has recorded a total of 28,791 cases of COVID-19, of which 12,671 have been reported from the Guwahati city alone.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

EU to limit tech exports to Hong Kong after Chinese clampdown

The European Union will limit technology exports to Hong Kong that may be used for repression or surveillance, an EU draft document seen by Reuters said, in the blocs first concrete reaction to the Chinese security clampdown on the territor...

Rain lashes parts of Haryana's Manesar

Rain lashes parts of Manesar in the Gurugram district of Haryana on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department IMD had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with rain in parts of the state.Earlier today, IMD had predicted that thunde...

New e-commerce rules provide clarity on responsibilities of marketplaces, sellers: Industry execs

New rules for e-commerce entities, including mandatory display of country of origin on products, provide clarity on the responsibilities of marketplaces as well as sellers and will enhance protection for buyers, industry executives said on ...

Bandhan Bank exploring options to further bring down promoter's stake

Bandhan Bank is exploring options to further bring down promoters stake in the bank to the prescribed 40 per cent limit of the paid-up equity capital, the lender said in its annual report for 2019-20. According to the licensing guidelines i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020