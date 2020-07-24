Official of South Central Railway caught red-handed while accepting bribe

The CBI on Friday caught an official of South Central Railway, Guntakal division red-handed while accepting bribe from his junior to allow him join duty after medical leaves, officials said. Based on a complaint lodged by a railway employee, a case was registered against Senior Section Engineer M Vijay Raju, they said.

The complainant said he was absent from his duties during February-March 2020 due to ill health. He alleged that Raju had demanded a bribe of Rs 14,000 from him for having shown his "absent period of 21 days as 'on duty', for not issuing charge sheet against him and for assigning office duty to him", CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

The CBI laid a trap and arrested Raju red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant, he said. Searches were being conducted at the office and the residence of the accused, the spokesperson added.