UP: 228 people test positive for coronavirus in Ballia district jail

As many as 225 inmates and three jail wardens of Ballia district jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said. Superintendent of the district jail Prashant Kumar said 224 male inmates, one female inmate and three jail wardens tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, 120 inmates of Jhansi district jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, officials had said. The Jhansi district administration had on Thursday said that 134 people had tested positive for COVID-19 out of whom 120 are inmates of the district jail.