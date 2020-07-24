Left Menu
93 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, 122 in Ghaziabad

So far, 3,619 patients have been treated and discharged in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while the figure for Ghaziabad is 3,468, the data showed. Ghaziabad's death toll stands at 64 while that of Gautam Buddh Nagar is 40, with a mortality rate of 1.44 per cent and 0.87 per cent, respectively, according to official statistics.

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:12 IST
Ghaziabad's COVID-19 tally on Friday reached 4,441 with 122 more people testing positive for the infection, while 93 new patients pushed the number in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar to 4,554, official data showed. Since Thursday, 226 patients got discharged in Ghaziabad after treatment, while the number of recoveries in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 103, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar were 909 and 895, respectively, the data showed. So far, 3,619 patients have been treated and discharged in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while the figure for Ghaziabad is 3,468, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's death toll stands at 64 while that of Gautam Buddh Nagar is 40, with a mortality rate of 1.44 per cent and 0.87 per cent, respectively, according to official statistics. The recovery rate of patients in Ghaziabad on Friday was 78.09 per cent and in Gautam Buddh Nagar 79.46 per cent, it added. Uttar Pradesh, which has 75 districts, currently has 21,711 active cases, the data showed. Lucknow (3,389) currently has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases, followed by Kanpur Nagar (1,602), Varanasi (1,130), Jhansi (1,055), Ghaziabad (909), and Gautam Buddh Nagar (895), according to the data. Tightening its grip over Uttar Pradesh, COVID-19 claimed a record 50 lives in the state on Friday as the deadly virus infected 2,667 more people in the largest single-day spike till date.

The COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,348 in the state, according to the official data..

