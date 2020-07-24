Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rain lashes parts of Haryana's Manesar

Rain lashes parts of Manesar in the Gurugram district of Haryana on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with rain in parts of the state.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:31 IST
Rain lashes parts of Haryana's Manesar
Rainfall experienced in parts of Manesar on Friday evening.. Image Credit: ANI

Rain lashes parts of Manesar in the Gurugram district of Haryana on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with rain in parts of the state.

Earlier today, IMD had predicted that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over Manesar, Farukhnagar, Gurugram along with few places of the south, west, and south-west Delhi.

IMD has also predicted that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and nearby Sonipat and Delhi's Narela during the night, today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India extends medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea

India has extended medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea in response to a request received from the World Health Organisation WHO, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. India is sensitive to the shortage of ...

Thousands of Hungarians march for media freedom after website muzzled

Thousands of Hungarians marched towards Prime Minister Viktor Orbans office on Friday in protest at perceived government attacks on media freedoms, as anger built at the sacking of the chief editor of the countrys leading independent news w...

COVID SCIENCE-Scientists find exquisitely potent antibodies; a blood test may identify who needs steroids

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Exquisitely potent coronavirus antibodies found Sci...

Assam Police top brass apologies after constable beats up differently-abled

A day after a policeman on duty allegedly beat up a differently-abled teenager, who was accompanied by his father, for violating curfew in Guwahati, top police officials on Friday apologized to the family and suspended the accused constable...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020