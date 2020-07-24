Rain lashes parts of Haryana's Manesar

Rain lashes parts of Manesar in the Gurugram district of Haryana on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with rain in parts of the state.

Earlier today, IMD had predicted that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over Manesar, Farukhnagar, Gurugram along with few places of the south, west, and south-west Delhi.

IMD has also predicted that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and nearby Sonipat and Delhi's Narela during the night, today. (ANI)