Rain lashes parts of Haryana's Manesar
Rain lashes parts of Manesar in the Gurugram district of Haryana on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with rain in parts of the state.ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:31 IST
Rain lashes parts of Manesar in the Gurugram district of Haryana on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with rain in parts of the state.
Earlier today, IMD had predicted that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over Manesar, Farukhnagar, Gurugram along with few places of the south, west, and south-west Delhi.
IMD has also predicted that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and nearby Sonipat and Delhi's Narela during the night, today. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- India Meteorological Department
- Haryana
- Manesar
- Gurugram
- Farukhnagar
- Sonipat
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Haryana to reduce syllabus of classes 9 to 12: State Education Minister
Decision to promote crop diversification has got boost with court judgment: Haryana Govt
Haryana School Board declares Class 10 exam results, girls outshine boys
Gurugram: HC orders CBI probe into Ambience Mall's construction
Haryana Police book pro-Khalistan outfit member Pannun for sedition