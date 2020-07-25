Left Menu
CRPF SI kills senior, self in Delhi

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub Inspector allegedly shot dead his senior before killing himself in the Lodhi Estate area of the national capital, officials said on Saturday. Senior officials of the paramilitary force and local police reached the spot soon after. An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the incident, they said.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub Inspector allegedly shot dead his senior before killing himself in the Lodhi Estate area of the national capital, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place around 10:30 PM on Friday at 61, Lodhi Estate, a bungalow allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), they said.

Officials said an argument took place between Sub Inspector Karnail Singh (55) and his senior Inspector Dashrath Singh (56). The SI allegedly killed the Inspector with his service weapon and later shot himself dead, they said.

The SI hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, while the Inspector was from Rohtak in Haryana. Senior officials of the paramilitary force and local police reached the spot soon after.

An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the incident, they said..

