Wanted criminal Tinku Kapala killed in encounter by Uttar Pradesh police

The Uttar Pradesh police shot dead a wanted criminal Tinku Kapala in an encounter here, police said here on Saturday. Kapala, who was carrying an Rs one lakh bounty on his head was injured during an encounter with a team of Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police.

He has declared brought dead at the hospital. "Tinku Kapala, a criminal carrying Rs one lakh reward on his arrest was injured in an encounter with a team of Special Task Force. He has later declared brought dead at the hospital," said Dr Arvind Chaturvedi, SP Barabanki while speaking to ANI.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)