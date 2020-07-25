Encounter between security forces, terrorist underway in J-K's Srinagar
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Ranbirgarh, in the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.
The encounter, which began at about 8 am is still underway, said Kashmir Zone Police.
Police and security forces are on the job, Kashmir Zone Police said. (ANI)
