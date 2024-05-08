Launch of 'Project Saksham' by DSLSA to Facilitate Under-trial Reintegration into Society

Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) on Tuesday launched a programme to reshape the lives of undertrials and help them reintegrate with society.

DSLSA has collaborated with Max Healthcare Foundation for 'Project Saksham' to provide skills training to individuals within Tihar Jail, marking the largest initiative of its kind in India, said Manmohan, acting chief justice of Delhi High Court and executive chairperson of DSLSA.

''The heart of Project Saksham lies in the approach towards rehabilitation and addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by undertrial accused persons,'' he said. ''The project aims to equip undertrial accused individuals with essential skills and opportunities for sustainable livelihoods for prisoners,'' he said.

Proactive engagement with undertrials post-release, including personalised visits and outreach efforts, underscores the project's commitment to ensuring a smooth transition into mainstream society, Manmohan said.

He said the project heralds a new dawn of possibilities, offering every individual, regardless of their past, a chance at redemption and a pathway to a brighter future. DSLSA also arranged a 'Job Mela' on Tuesday through partnerships with industry stakeholders and skill development agencies, facilitating employment opportunities within the hospitality, food service, and healthcare sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)