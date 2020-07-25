One terrorist killed during encounter in J-K's Srinagar
One terrorist has been killed in the encounter, which broke out between security forces and terrorists at Ranbirgarh, in the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.
The encounter began at about 8 am, said Kashmir Zone Police.
"A search operation is going on," Kashmir Zone Police said. (ANI)
