Haryana man held for killing 5 of his children in last 4 years

One person was arrested after he confessed to killing five of his children in the last four years in Didwara village of Jind, Haryana, police said on Friday.

ANI | Jind (Haryana) | Updated: 25-07-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 10:59 IST
Ajit Singh Shekhawat, Assistant Superintendent of Police while speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ajit Singh Shekhawat, Assistant Superintendent of Police said that the accused identified as Jumma Din has confessed to killing two of his daughters recently. He also confessed to killing his three children before.

"On July 16, two girls aged 7 years and 10 years of Didwara village went missing and after searching for three days, police found their bodies in the Hansi Branch Canal. On investigation, it was found that their own father had killed the girls. Later, the man confessed to his crime in front of the Panchayat and police," said Shekhawat.

"On July 16, two girls aged 7 years and 10 years of Didwara village went missing and after searching for three days, police found their bodies in the Hansi Branch Canal. On investigation, it was found that their own father had killed the girls. Later, the man confessed to his crime in front of the Panchayat and police," said Shekhawat. Pramod Kumar, the Sarpanch Representative Didwara village said that initially, the man tried to mislead the investigation, but later gave in and confessed to his crime. In his confession, the accused revealed that he had killed his two daughters and three other children.

"He killed five children and he deserves to die. We woke up around 07:30 am that morning and after some time, everyone started looking for the girls but nobody could find them. He has confessed that he had drugged everyone which is why we couldn't wake up in the morning. Earlier, he had killed three of our children," said Reena, the accused's wife. Police is investigating to find out whether anybody else was involved in the killing. (ANI)

