Indian Navy helps recover drowning victim's body off Goa coast

The Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) helped the Goa police locate and recover the body of a 43-year-old man who had drowned off the South Goa coast, an official said on Saturday. The operation was initiated on Friday, after the man who had allegedly gone for a swim in the sea drowned and his body was stuck on rocks off Cab de Rame Fort at Betul, 70 km south of Panaji, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

Following the state government's request for assistance, the ALH and a Navy microlight aircraft were deployed to aid in the search operation, he said. The body was stuck in a rocky area, which was inaccessible by vehicles, the official said.

Locals helped place and secure the body in a recovery basket and the body was lifted to a nearby cliff and handed over to the authorities, he said. The Air Traffic Control at INS Hansa coordinated the communication between the aircraft and locals on the ground during the operation, he added.