C'garh: Locked in a room, 43 cows die of suffocation

At least 43 cows died of suffocation in a small room of a panchayat building where they were allegedly locked in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a senior official said on Saturday. The deaths came to light this morning when villagers experienced a foul odour emanating from the room, and found that some of the cattle had died, said Bilaspur collector Saransh Mittar.

He said a total of 60 cows were locked in a room in the old panchayat building of Medpar village under Takhatpur development block. An inquiry is underway to find out since when and why cows were locked in the room, he said.

Autopsies revealed that 43 cows had died of suffocation, the official said, adding that remaining 17 cows are in a stable condition. The police have registered a case under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC, he said.

