Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests two bank officers for bribery in Madhya Pradesh

The CBI has arrested two officers of Central Bank of India posted in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh and a private person for alleged bribery to enhance cash credit limit, officials said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:02 IST
CBI arrests two bank officers for bribery in Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has arrested two officers of Central Bank of India posted in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh and a private person for alleged bribery to enhance cash credit limit, officials said on Saturday. Anurag Basedia, Manager (Agriculture), and officer Parag Nandanwar, both posted at Gotegaon, Narsinghpur, and Mohan Singh Lodhi were taken into custody by the CBI while exchange was bribe was allegedly taking place, they said.

The agency said a case was registered on allegations that the officers were demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for enhancing the cash credit limit. "It was further alleged that after negotiations, the accused reduced the bribe amount to the tune of Rs 20,000 and directed the complainant to hand over the amount to a private person (Lodhi). CBI laid a trap and caught the said private person while accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. Both the bank officials have also been arrested," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

He said searches were conducted at five places on the premises of the accused at Gotegaon (Shreedham) in Narsinghpur..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI signs document for extending USD 400 million currency swap facility to Sri Lanka

Reserve Bank of India on Saturday signed necessary documents for extending a USD 400 million currency swap facility to Central Bank of Sri Lanka. This currency swap arrangement will remain available until November 2022, according to a state...

Staying in bio-secure environment intense and challenging: Pope

England batsman Ollie Pope has admitted that staying in a bio-secure bubble has been an intense and challenging experience, adding that his 91 in the third Test felt like a weight off the shoulders. The 22-year-old struggled in the first tw...

Judges panel rules out possibility of physical hearing in SC for time being

A committee of seven Supreme Court judges has apprised the bar leaders of its decision to not open the apex court for physical hearings for the time being and would meet them again after two weeks to reconsider the issue. The apex court, si...

Untenable, says Guj govt on AMA's plea for more COVID-19 tests

The state government has termed as untenable and without any base a demand by the Ahmedabad Medical Association AMAin the Gujarat High Court seeking increase in daily COVID-19 tests in proportion to the population. The state government said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020