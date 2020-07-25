Left Menu
Development News Edition

At Burari hospital inauguration, Kejriwal says COVID-19 fight not over yet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 17:29 IST
At Burari hospital inauguration, Kejriwal says COVID-19 fight not over yet
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the two crore people of the city, his government, and the Centre have together attained victory in controlling COVID-19 but the fight is not over yet. Speaking virtually at the inauguration of 450-bed Delhi government hospital in Burari, he said COVID-related parameters have improved in Delhi in the last one month.

"The two crore Delhi people, Delhi government and the Centre have together attained victory over corona but it would not be correct to say that the fight is over," he said. The chief minister pointed out that in the past one month, cases of COVID-19 have gone down, deaths have reduced, recovery rate has increased and the positivity ratio has lowered.

"This is a result of the hard work of all the people. I want to congratulate all the doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, officials, and whoever has worked hard to achieve this goal." He said the Burari hospital will increase the number of beds for coronavirus patients in the city. "I am very happy to be inaugurating Burari hospital today. I could not be there due to COVID and various other arrangements. The opening of this hospital will add 450 more beds in the health infrastructure in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated the hospital and was joined through video conferencing by the chief minister. The hospital will eventually have a total of 700 beds. Around 125 beds will have oxygen supply and the capacity will be enhanced in the coming days, the Delhi government said in a statement.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

TRIFED signs MoU with IIT Delhi under govt's 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan'

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India TRIFED has entered into a partnership with IIT Delhi under the HRD Ministrys flagship Unnat Bharat Abhiyan UBA to boost livelihood opportunities and income generation for trib...

85 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, 101 in Ghaziabad

The COVID-19 tally in Ghaziabad on Saturday reached 4,541 with 101 more people testing positive for the infection, while 85 new patients pushed the number of coronavirus cases in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar to 4,637, official data showed. ...

Amid rising COVID cases, Jammu goes into 60-hour lockdown

Jammu has gone into a 60-hour lockdown from Friday 6 pm in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that had witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said on Saturday. Jammu district sits atop the list among 10 districts in J...

Broad hits 62, England out for 369 in decider vs West Indies

Stuart Broad wrested the momentum of the deciding third test back in Englands favor Saturday by smashing a counterattacking 62 before the team was dismissed by the West Indies for 369 to bring up lunch on day two. Resuming on 258-4, England...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020