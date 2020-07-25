Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRIFED signs MoU with IIT Delhi under govt's 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 18:19 IST
TRIFED signs MoU with IIT Delhi under govt's 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan'
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@tribesindia)

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) has entered into a partnership with IIT Delhi under the HRD Ministry's flagship 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan' (UBA) to boost livelihood opportunities and income generation for tribal communities. The UBA connects higher education institutions with villages for the economic and social betterment of rural communities.

To cement and formalize this partnership, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between TRIFED, IIT Delhi, and Vijnana Bharati, a swadeshi science movement, on Friday, a statement said. TRIFED functions under the Tribal Affairs Ministry.

Under TRIFED's 'Van Dhan' program, tribal entrepreneurs will now be able to get access to the expertise of the entire network of more than 2,600 academic and research institutions under the UBA, it said. Together with IIT Delhi, which is the National Coordinating Institute (NCI) for the UBA, TRIFED envisages promoting tribal livelihoods and income-generating programs.

In particular, this partnership can help enhance livelihoods through Van Dhan Vikas Kendras established under the 'Van Dhan Yojana', it said. Pravir Krishna, managing director of TRIFED, said, "It is important to ensure round the year income-earning opportunities for tribals by engaging them in a variety of economic activities ranging from agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, medicinal and aromatic plants, etc, going beyond minor forest produces (MFPs)." "The synergies with institutions of national importance like IIT Delhi will be crucial in our mission to serve the tribal cause, as we can leverage the huge network of academic and research institutions across the country under the 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan'," he said.

With the partnership with IIT Delhi and 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan', these tribal forest dwellers engaged in MFPs will get exposure to newer processing technologies, product innovation, mentorship, transformational digital systems, and handholding, he said. The MoU opens gates for the best brains in the country to attend to the problems of sustainable tribal livelihoods, the statement said.

V Ramgopal Rao, director of IIT, Delhi said the partnership is an opportunity for brilliant minds to be presented with the right set of real problems that they can help address. The IIT Delhi-TRIFED partnership will also benefit from the expertise and experience of Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), the statement said.

VIBHA will map and reach out to various stakeholders for convergence with the focus to strengthen the 'Van Dhan Yojana' through its local chapters. It will help in gathering and passing critical information on needs and possible intervention to TRIFED, UBA, and tribal communities, it said. TRIFED is implementing the 'Van Dhan Yojana', a program for value addition, branding, and marketing of MFPs by establishing Van Dhan Kendras of around 300 tribal members each across the country to facilitate the creation of sustainable livelihoods for the forest-based tribal gatherers.

In a typical Van Dhan Kendra, the tribal beneficiaries are expected to create an enterprise, which would be involved in all related aspects from the collection of forest produce, training of tribal beneficiaries, value-addition and processing, and packaging. So far, 1,205 tribal enterprises have been established to provide employment opportunities to 3.6 lakh tribal gatherers and 18,000 self-help groups in 22 states.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys to introduce clause in procurement process to promote local suppliers

The Railways is set to introduce a clause for promoting local content in its procurement process so that it gets more bids from local vendorssuppliers to give a boost to the governments mission Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a statement from the nati...

PM reviews micro credit scheme for street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of a special micro-credit facility for street vendors, stressing that it should not be seen from the perspective of extending loans to them but as part of an outreach for ...

Haryana to host 2021 Khelo India Youth Games after Tokyo Olympics

Haryana will host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the states chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday. The Games will be held in Panchku...

Nepal registers 109 new coronavirus cases

Nepal registered 109 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to nearly 18,483, the health ministry said on Saturday. The new infections were confirmed after testing 4,075 specimens through Real-Time ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020