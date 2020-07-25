Left Menu
Teen girl found dead in Pune, murder case registered

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 19:07 IST
The naked body of a 17-year-old girl bludgeoned to death was found in Chakan area of Pune district, police said on Saturday. Her body was found on Friday evening and her family has told police they suspect three people from their village, including one who had allegedly molesting the teen two-and- half years ago, a Chakan police station official said.

"Her family has said she went out to buy groceries on Friday, and they mounted a search after she did not return. Her body was found in a secluded area amid thick vegetation," he said.

"Her post mortem report is awaited and only that would confirm if she was sexually assaulted. We have registered a murder case for now. The three people named by her family are being questioned. No arrest has been made so far," the official added. The molestation incident that allegedly took place two-and-half years ago was settled mutually and was not brought before the police, he said.

"The girl's kin has told us family members of the man who allegedly molested her were angry that the accusation had spoiled their reputation. We are probing all these angles," the official informed..

