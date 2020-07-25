Teen ends life after gangrape in Rajasthan's Churu

An 18-year-old girl died of suicide by hanging after she was allegedly gang-raped in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday. The victim was abducted from her house on Friday night by three accused who took her to a deserted place and allegedly gang-raped her there in Hamirwas police station area, police said.

After the ordeal, the girl went to her grandfather's house and hanged herself from the ceiling. The matter came to light on Saturday morning, the police said. The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem and efforts to arrest the accused identified as Mukesh, Dayaram and Vikas are being made.