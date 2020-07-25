Beware of eSIM fraud: Cyber police

The cyber police in Maharashtra on Saturday warned people not to fall prey to a racket which siphons off the money by obtaining bank account details on the pretext of issuing an eSIM card. The fraudsters are cheating people by sending text messages offering eSIMs in the name of a mobile service provider company, said an official of Maharashtra Cyber.

Some mobile service providers have introduced eSIM- enabled mobile phones which do not require a physical SIM card. They have a small chip inside the phone and the information on this eSIM is rewritable so the customer can change the operator easily. Taking advantage of this, fraudsters are sending messages to customers, offering to provide eSIM.

The messages, ostensibly sent from customer care cell of the mobile service provider, ask the customers to click on a link and fill a form. The form seeks details of the person's bank account.

Once this form is sent, the fraudsters use these details, activate the eSIM, and withdraw money from the bank account, the official said. People should never reveal bank account details with anyone, he added.